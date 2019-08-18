U.S. and UK presence in Gulf brings insecurity: Iran Revolutionary Guards navy chief

The presence of America and Britain in the Gulf region brings insecurity, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy, Alireza Tangsiri, was reported as saying by the ILNA news agency.
