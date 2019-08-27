U.S. appeals court urged to revive hotel ’emoluments’ case against Trump

The top lawyers for Maryland and the District of Columbia on Monday urged an appeals court to reconsider its dismissal of their lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution with his Washington hotel.
