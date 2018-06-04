U.S. appeals ruling that Trump could not block Twitter followers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department late on Monday said it would appeal a federal judge’s ruling that President Donald Trump may not legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform based on their political views, according to a court filing.
