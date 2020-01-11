U.S. applauds Taiwan president re-election: Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said the United States congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and lauded her for seeking stability with China “in the face of unrelenting pressure.”
