U.S. appoints new top official at Havana embassy as tensions flare

HAVANA (Reuters) – The United States said on Thursday it had designated career diplomat Lawrence Gumbiner as the new chief of its Cuba embassy that has been at the center of a diplomatic crisis due to allegations of mysterious health attacks on its personnel.
