Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the Trump administration had decided to proceed with arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan in a move bypassing Congress because any delay could increase risk for U.S. partners at a time of instability caused by Iran.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- For Anderson family, an early bet on SMA gene therapy - May 24, 2019
- U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo - May 24, 2019
- UK’s Rudd opts out of Conservative Party leadership race: Telegraph - May 24, 2019