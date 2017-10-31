FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Reuters) – U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl was an efficient soldier who at times seemed conflicted about his unit’s mission in Afghanistan before walking off his post in June 2009 in an act of desertion, his former squad leader testified on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Puerto Rico calls on U.S. utilities to help restore power - October 31, 2017
- U.S. Army deserter Bergdahl was efficient, conflicted: witness - October 31, 2017
- Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict - October 31, 2017