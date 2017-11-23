U.S. asks Venezuela for access to detained Citgo executives

CARACAS (Reuters) – Washington has asked the government of leftist Nicolas Maduro for access to Venezuelan-American executives of U.S.-based refiner Citgo detained in Caracas this week, a State Department official said on Thursday.
