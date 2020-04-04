U.S. Attorney General orders release of more federal inmates due to coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared on Friday that the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is facing emergency conditions due to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a move that will pave the way for the BOP to begin releasing more inmates out of custody and into home confinement.
