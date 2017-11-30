WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions refused to answer questions on Thursday during a closed congressional hearing about whether President Donald Trump ever instructed him to hinder the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Democratic lawmakers who attended.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. attorney general Sessions evasive on Russia probe: congressmen - November 30, 2017
- Senate tax bill stumbles on deficit-focused ‘trigger’ - November 30, 2017
- Senate Ethics Committee opens probe of Senator Franken - November 30, 2017