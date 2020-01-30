U.S. authorizes departure of some employees from diplomatic facilities in China

The U.S. State Department has authorized the departure of family members and all non-emergency U.S. government employees at the American embassy in Beijing and consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang due to the coronavirus outbreak, a department representative said on Thursday.
