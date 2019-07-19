U.S. authorizes deployment of troops, resources to Saudi Arabia

The acting U.S. defense secretary has authorized the deployment of U.S. military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding the move would provide “an additional deterrent” in the face of “emergent, credible threats.”
Previous: Repligen Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offerings of $138.1 Million of Common Stock and $287.5 Million of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options
Related Articles
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
1 hour ago