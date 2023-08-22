Appleton, Wis., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. AutoForce, a division of U.S. Venture, has executed an agreement to acquire Pacific Tire Distributors, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The acquisition is expected to close on September 11, 2023.

“This strategic opportunity to combine Pacific Tire Distributors and U.S. AutoForce will further enhance the products and services our customers experience in the Northwest,” said Pat Hietpas, president of U.S. AutoForce. Founded in 2004, Pacific Tire Distributors has grown to become one of the largest independently owned wholesale tire distributors in the Pacific Northwest. Based in Portland, Oregon it currently operates four distribution centers. “In such a competitive landscape, this opportunity allows us to combine the Pacific Tire Distributors and U.S. AutoForce extensive brand inventory and product offerings, while expanding our services in the Pacific Northwest,” said Pat Hietpas, President of U.S. AutoForce.

“It’s important to share the same approach with a family-owned company,” says Chris Roberg, president of Pacific Tire Distributors. “The emphasis of a family organization will strengthen relationships with customers and suppliers and was the core driving force in the decision.”

After the close of the acquisition, U.S. AutoForce will operate 68 distribution centers servicing 47 states and is uniquely positioned in the market by distributing all major tire brands.

About U.S. AutoForce

U.S. AutoForce, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading distributor of tires, undercar parts, and lubricants providing unmatched knowledge and support to the automotive aftermarket, giving its customers “Your Power to Win.®” U.S. AutoForce operates 68 distribution centers servicing 47 states.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. EnergyTM, U.S. AutoForce, Max Finkelstein, LLC, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

