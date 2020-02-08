U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. awaits China’s approval to send in experts as part of WHO team - February 8, 2020
- China calls for work to resume on road, waterway projects by February 20 - February 8, 2020
- China stops Foxconn’s plan to resume production on Feb 10 on coronavirus worries: Nikkei - February 8, 2020