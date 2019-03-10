U.S.-backed SDF says attack on last Islamic State enclave has begun

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) started an attack to capture Islamic State’s last remaining shred of territory in eastern Syria on Sunday and were exchanging fire with the jihadist militants, an SDF official said.
