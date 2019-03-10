The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an assault on Sunday against the final Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of its self-declared “caliphate” that once spanned a third of Iraq and Syria.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-backed Syrian force attacks Islamic State enclave - March 10, 2019
- Air strikes target Islamic State enclave in Syria: SDF - March 10, 2019
- Attack on Syrian Islamic State enclave to begin, U.S.-backed SDF says - March 10, 2019