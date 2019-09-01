U.S. backs Israel’s right to self-defense in Lebanon border tensions

The U.S. government on Sunday voiced concern about growing tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, underscoring its support for Israel and warning Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah to refrain from actions that threatened the country’s security.
