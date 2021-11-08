Breaking News
U.S.-Based Psychedelic Healthcare VC Fund, Palo Santo, Appoints New Members to Its Advisory Board, Amid Rapid Growth in Psychedelic Sector

U.S.-Based Psychedelic Healthcare VC Fund, Palo Santo, Appoints New Members to Its Advisory Board, Amid Rapid Growth in Psychedelic Sector

Advisors to Provide Strategic Counsel to Palo Santo on Technical, Legal, and Scientific Matters

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palo Santo, the leading U.S.–based psychedelic investment fund, announced its advisory board, which includes some of the world’s foremost leaders in their respective fields. As the fund works to bring to market psychedelic treatments that are poised to revolutionize the way we treat mental health and addiction issues, Palo Santo has appointed Charles D. Nichols, PhD, Dr. Julie Holland, Dr. John F. Greden, Dr. David Sherman and Gretchen Temeles, PhD, J.D., as advisory board members. This interdisciplinary team provides strategic expertise on scientific, technical, medical, and legal issues for the fund’s management team.

“Our advisory board brings together some of the best minds in psychedelic medicine, providing Palo Santo with invaluable expertise that supports our fund and portfolio companies,” said Palo Santo Co-Founder and Partner Tim Schlidt. “These leaders bring an unparalleled depth of experience in psychedelic science, medicine, development, and law. Working closely with each member assists us in discovering and scaling effective solutions to expand access to psychedelic-based therapies.”

  • Charles D. Nichols, PhD: A scientific advisor to Palo Santo, Dr. Nichols is a professor of pharmacology at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and the president elect of the International Society for Research on Psychedelics (“ISRP”). As a leading researcher in the field for over 20 years, he has been investigating the effects of various serotonergic agents. Dr. Nichols discovered that psychedelic compounds have powerful anti-inflammatory effects and has led the way in investigating their potential applications for a range of diseases. Throughout his life, he has worked closely with his father, David E. Nichols, one of the world’s top experts in psychedelics and the founding president of the Heffter Research Institute.
  • Julie Holland, MD: A renowned psychiatrist and psychopharmacologist, Dr. Holland is a medical advisor to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (“MAPS”) and was previously the medical monitor for several clinical studies examining the efficacy of using MDMA–assisted psychotherapy and cannabis to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Dr. Holland has worked for decades on U.S. drug policy reform and is a New York Times best-selling author.
  • John F. Greden, MD: Professor of psychiatry and clinical neurosciences at the University of Michigan; founder and executive director of the University of Michigan Depression Center; founding chair of the National Network of Depression Centers (“NNDC”); and research professor in the Michigan Neurosciences Institute. Dr. Greden’s major research themes have focused on developing treatment strategies to prevent recurrences of depression and bipolar disorders. Dr. Greden has received awards including the American Psychiatric Association’s David A. Mrazek Memorial Award for leading pharmacogenomic research and the American College of Psychiatrists’ Mood Disorders Research Award.
  • David Sherman, PhD: A scientific advisor to Palo Santo, Dr. David Sherman is a world-renowned leader in the multidisciplinary field of drug discovery, natural products, synthetic chemistry, and biosynthesis. Dr. Sherman serves as the head of therapeutics discovery and development at the University of Michigan Psychedelic Collaborative, Hans W. Vahlteich professor of medicinal chemistry, professor of chemistry, and professor of microbiology and immunology. His research explores the fundamental aspects of combinatorial biosynthesis while pursuing drug-discovery opportunities.
  • Gretchen Temeles, PhD, J.D.: An intellectual property attorney at Feldman Legal Advisors, PLLC, in New York City, Dr. Temeles has extensive experience in counseling clients across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries. She has advised universities, startups, mid-market companies and multinational corporations in formulating global IP strategies. She works closely with early-stage companies developing technologies to address unmet medical needs, particularly those in the areas of mental health and central nervous system disorders. Dr. Temeles recognized early on that there was a compelling need for strong intellectual property protection for those companies developing psychedelic therapeutics. Her scientific career encompasses research experience in both academia and industry, including small molecule drug discovery at a biotechnology company.

To date, Palo Santo has partnered with and funded more than 20 portfolio companies, with notable investments such as atai Life Sciences, Reset Pharma, Field Trip Health, Tactogen, Eleusis, Bexson Biomedical, Ksana Health, neuroCare, Bright Minds, Diamond Therapeutics, Gilgamesh, and Journey Clinical among others.

About Palo Santo
Palo Santo is a U.S.–based psychedelic investment fund focused on increasing the supply of clinically effective and accessible mental health and addiction treatment solutions needed in today’s world. The firm targets a diverse range of companies offering innovative solutions across biopharma, drug development, digital therapeutics, healthcare services, and tech-enabled solutions to address the growing global mental health crisis. From cutting-edge science to commercial application, Palo Santo’s portfolio includes more than 20 companies focused on advancing the field of psychedelic medicines and expanding patient access and affordability. For more information, please visit https://palosanto.vc/ or https://twitter.com/PaloSantoFund.

