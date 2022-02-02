Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / U.S. Biodiesel Market: Price Rally to Continue in 2022, Making Biofuel Uncompetitive – IndexBox

U.S. Biodiesel Market: Price Rally to Continue in 2022, Making Biofuel Uncompetitive – IndexBox

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

U.S. biodiesel prices soared by 59% y/y last year, making biofuel less competitive compared to fossil fuels. The average FOB price for American biodiesel B100 was $5.58 per gallon in November 2021, while the on-highway average price for conventional diesel was $3.74 per gallon. 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. biodiesel prices skyrocketed in 2021, and their growth is to continue this year, a recent report published by market research firm IndexBox reveals. According to USDA data, the average spot FOB export price for biodiesel B100 from the plants in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio reached $5.58 per gallon in November 2021, surging by 59% against 2020. The on-highway average price for conventional diesel soared by 41% y/y to $3.64 per gallon, remaining much lower than those of biodiesel. 

The rising costs of vegetable raw materials and energy constitute the key reasons for the biodiesel price increase and further propelling the biofuel prices this year. According to World Bank’s forecast, the price for soybean oil, one of the major raw types for biodiesel production, is set to grow by nearly 4% totalling $1,425 per tonne in 2022. The cost of fossil fuels is also projected to remain at the high level of 2021, which implies increased expenditures for energy in biodiesel manufacturing. 

U.S. Biodiesel Exports by Country

Biodiesel exports from the U.S. surged to 476K tonnes in 2020, rising by 25% from the previous year’s figure. In value terms, supplies fell modestly to $381M.

Canada (424K tonnes) was the main destination for biodiesel exports from the U.S., with an 89% share of total supplies. Moreover, exports to Canada exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Peru (19K tonnes), more than tenfold. The Netherlands took the third position in this ranking (14K tonnes), with a 2.9% share.

In value terms, Canada ($351M) remains the key foreign market for biodiesel from the U.S., comprising 92% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was taken by the Netherlands ($9.9M), with a 2.6% share of total supplies. It was followed by Peru, with a 2.3% share.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Cosan, Renewable Energy Group, Verbio, Green Plains, Aemetis, Gevo, American Resources, Green Plains Partners, REX American Resources, Targray, R.W. Davis Oil Co., Merrimac Energy Group, Dreyfus, Aemetis, Inc., Shipley Energy, Hightowers Petroleum Co., SK Chemicals America, Alternative Petroleum Technologies, Golden Leaf Energy, Taylor Oil Co., Seaport Refining, World Energy, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies, Phoenix Petroleum Co., Western States Petroleum, KCA Solar Power Generating Company Ltd, Piedmont Biofuels Industrial, GPM Empire, Delek US Holdings Inc., RKA Petroleum Companies, Sunpol Resins & Polymers, Ricochet Fuel Distributors

Sources

U.S. – Biodiesel – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Biodiesel – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Crude Palm Oil – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Crude Soybean Oil – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World – Ethyl Alcohol – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information
Mekhrona Dzhuraeva
Editor
media@indexbox.io

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.