U.S. government biologists have launched a special investigation into the deaths of at least 70 gray whales washed ashore in recent months along the U.S. West Coast, from California to Alaska, many of them emaciated, officials said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges - June 1, 2019
- U.S. biologists probe deaths of 70 emaciated gray whales - June 1, 2019
- Pope urges Hungarians, Romanians to put troubles behind them - June 1, 2019