U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, G20 diplomats say

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the world’s financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint statement showed the G20 are considering including it as a risk factor to growth.
