U.S. braces for record surge in jobless claims amid coronavirus fallout

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits likely raced to as high as a record 4 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade - March 26, 2020
- Asian stocks scratch gains but lose steam on U.S. job jitters - March 26, 2020
- China, U.S. to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit: SCMP - March 26, 2020