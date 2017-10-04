WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. budget deficit is proving to be a major obstacle to the tax reform plan being offered by President Donald Trump and top congressional Republicans, with one leading Senate hawk saying a week after the plan was introduced that any enlarging of the fiscal gap could kill his support.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. budget deficit could obstruct Trump’s tax cut plan - October 4, 2017
- ‘Trump dossier’ on Russia links now part of special counsel’s probe: sources - October 4, 2017
- Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend questioned as Trump visits scene - October 4, 2017