U.S. calls for action to halt Iran’s growing ‘network of proxies’

MUNICH (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster called on Saturday for more forceful action to halt Iran’s development of what he said was an increasingly powerful network of proxy armies in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.
