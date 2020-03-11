U.S. Capitol tours suspended as House leaders speed coronavirus bill

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday rushed to advance a broad package of proposals to help Americans battle the coronavirus outbreak, as officials moved to suspend public tours through the Capitol building.
