U.S. Century Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Century Bank (the “Company” or the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: USCB) reported net income of $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with net income of $3.4 million for the same period in 2020. The Company reported net loss per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $5.11 and $1.02 for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, compared to net income per diluted share for the same period in 2020 of $0.51 and $0.10 for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company completed an exchange of then outstanding preferred shares for Class A common shares and thereafter redeemed the remaining outstanding preferred shares, at a liquidation value that exceeded book value, causing a one-time reduction in net income available to common stockholders of $89.6 million. Additionally, the reported net income of $6.6 million for the third quarter in 2021 includes a default interest recovery of $2.5 million ($0.11 EPS impact) from a prior lending customer of the Bank. The loan was originated in 2008 and subsequently went through many iterations of credit collection. This payment reflects the final payment and settlement of lien judgments against the customer.

Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.37 and $0.07 for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, compared to operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the same period in 2020 of $0.51 and $0.10 for Class A and Class B, respectively. Operating net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 excludes the $89.6 million one-time accounting impact of the exchange and redemption of the preferred shares. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures appears at the end of this press release.

“I am extremely proud about the milestones that we have achieved in such a short amount of time despite the many and varied challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter of 2021, we issued 4,600,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share through the completion of our initial public offering. We also managed to simplify our capital structure through the exchange and redemption of the remaining Class C and Class D preferred shares.” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 1.50% compared to 0.93% in the third quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 13.41% compared to 8.11% in the third quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased to 50.92% compared to 65.02% for the third quarter in 2020.

Net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 3.17% for the third quarter in 2020.

Net interest income was $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.4 million or 21.21% compared to the third quarter in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by higher loan and investment income along with lower deposit costs.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $264.0 million or 17.70% from the third quarter in 2020.

Total deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $232.0 million or 18.52%, from the third quarter in 2020.

Total shareholders’ equity was $201.9 million at September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $33.3 million or 19.77% from the third quarter in 2020.

Total loans were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $134.3 million or 12.89% from the third quarter in 2020.

The Company purchased a portfolio of yacht loans within the quarter. The portfolio includes loans that are secured by 30 vessels with an aggregate principal balance of $48.0 million.

The Company classified $100 million of securities to held-to-maturity (HTM) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to protect tangible book value in a rising rate environment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $14.9 million at September 30, 2021, down from $15.2 million at September 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.27% of total loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.46% at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing loans to total loans was less than 0.01% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income totaled $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $2.4 million or 137.63% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a $2.5 million in default interest from a prior lending customer of the Bank.

Non-interest expense was $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Capital

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements and remained significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines. Total risk-based capital ratio was 15.10% at September 30, 2021 compared to 14.34% for the third quarter in 2020.

About U.S. Century Bank

Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state. U.S. Century is rated 4-star by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank has received awards and accolades from numerous organizations for its philanthropic support and leadership, including the Beacon Council, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others. For more information or to find a U.S. Century branch near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this earning release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of forthcoming CECL implementation;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

the concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;

increased competition and its effect on pricing of our products and services as well as our margins;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described from time to time in our filings with the FDIC.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earning release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earning release.

You should assume that all numbers are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

U.S. CENTURY BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 12,538 $ 11,819 $ 35,944 $ 35,528 Investment securities 1,858 1,274 5,670 3,756 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 38 52 77 261 Total interest income 14,434 13,145 41,691 39,545 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 16 38 45 128 Savings and money markets accounts 501 660 1,572 2,550 Time deposits 306 1,127 1,239 3,845 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 140 207 415 925 Total interest expense 963 2,032 3,271 7,448 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 13,471 11,113 38,420 32,097 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – – (160 ) 3,250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,471 11,113 38,580 28,847 Non-interest income: Service fees 856 777 2,648 2,236 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (70 ) – 179 423 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 532 612 1,519 840 Other non-interest income 2,899 386 3,708 1,146 Total non-interest income 4,217 1,775 8,054 4,645 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,313 4,907 15,804 14,769 Occupancy 1,192 1,419 3,990 4,254 Regulatory assessment and fees 317 179 690 520 Consulting and legal fees 357 342 915 771 Network and information technology services 358 407 1,198 1,156 Other operating 1,470 1,124 3,761 3,300 Total non-interest expense 9,007 8,378 26,358 24,770 Net income before income tax expense 8,681 4,510 20,276 8,722 Income tax expense 2,088 1,106 4,849 2,139 Net income 6,593 3,404 15,427 6,583 Preferred stock dividend 542 782 2,077 2,345 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares 89,585 – 89,585 – Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (83,534 ) $ 2,622 $ (76,235 ) $ 4,238 Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class: (1) Class A $ (77,278 ) $ 1,994 $ (65,747 ) $ 3,223 Class B $ (6,256 ) $ 628 $ (10,488 ) $ 1,015 Per share information: Class A common stock (2) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (5.11 ) $ 0.51 $ (8.57 ) $ 0.83 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (5.11 ) $ 0.51 $ (8.57 ) $ 0.82 Class B common stock Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (1.02 ) $ 0.10 $ (1.71 ) $ 0.17 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (1.02 ) $ 0.10 $ (1.71 ) $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Class A common stock (2) Basic 15,121,460 3,887,469 7,674,609 3,887,469 Diluted 15,121,460 3,944,455 7,674,609 3,944,455 Class B common stock Basic 6,121,052 6,121,052 6,121,052 6,121,052 Diluted 6,121,052 6,121,052 6,121,052 6,121,052 (1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the common stock outstanding, weighted average shares and net income per share for the Class A common stock were adjusted to reflect the 1 for 5 reverse stock split that occurred in June of 2021.

U.S. CENTURY BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES (UNAUDITED) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 13,471 $ 12,474 $ 12,475 $ 11,499 $ 11,113 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – – (160 ) – – Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,471 12,474 12,635 11,499 11,113 Service fees 856 903 889 1,030 777 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (70 ) 187 62 11 – Gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale, net 532 23 964 (1 ) 612 Other income 2,899 403 406 414 386 Total non-interest income 4,217 1,516 2,321 1,454 1,775 Salaries and employee benefits 5,313 5,213 5,278 4,435 4,907 Occupancy 1,192 1,411 1,387 1,402 1,419 Regulatory assessment and fees 317 195 178 171 179 Consulting and legal fees 357 373 185 274 342 Network and information technology services 358 332 508 380 407 Other operating 1,470 1,150 1,141 1,603 1,124 Total non-interest expenses 9,007 8,674 8,677 8,265 8,378 Net income before income tax expense 8,681 5,316 6,279 4,688 4,510 Income tax expense 2,088 1,263 1,498 449 1,106 Net income 6,593 4,053 4,781 4,239 3,404 Preferred stock dividend 542 754 781 782 782 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares 89,585 – – – – Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (83,534 ) $ 3,299 $ 4,000 $ 3,457 $ 2,622 Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class: (1) Class A $ (77,278 ) $ 2,509 $ 3,042 $ 2,629 $ 1,994 Class B $ (6,256 ) $ 790 $ 958 $ 828 $ 628 Per share information: Class A common stock (2) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (5.11 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 $ 0.51 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (5.11 ) $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 Class B common stock Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (1.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,597 $ 47,117 $ 105,940 $ 47,734 $ 177,411 Securities available-for-sale $ 328,171 $ 395,804 $ 341,344 $ 334,322 $ 189,507 Securities held-to-maturity $ 99,866 $ – $ – $ – $ – Loans held for investment (3) $ 1,176,412 $ 1,145,095 $ 1,103,981 $ 1,038,504 $ 1,042,106 Allowance for credit losses $ (14,900 ) $ (14,848 ) $ (15,009 ) $ (15,086 ) $ (15,207 ) Total assets $ 1,755,011 $ 1,667,005 $ 1,633,359 $ 1,501,742 $ 1,491,036 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 570,091 $ 555,993 $ 516,550 $ 442,467 $ 416,564 Interest-bearing deposits $ 914,498 $ 882,783 $ 887,681 $ 830,935 $ 836,058 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 41,000 Total liabilities $ 1,553,093 $ 1,500,703 $ 1,462,934 $ 1,330,741 $ 1,322,450 Total stockholders’ equity $ 201,918 $ 166,302 $ 170,425 $ 171,001 $ 168,586 Capital ratios: Leverage ratio 9.69 % 7.91 % 8.57 % 8.61 % 8.73 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.85 % 9.24 % 9.47 % 9.71 % 9.68 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.85 % 11.44 % 12.54 % 12.99 % 13.08 % Total risk-based capital 15.10 % 12.69 % 13.80 % 14.24 % 14.34 % (1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on a as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) The quarters ended June 30, 2021 and prior were all adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split. (3) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.

U.S. CENTURY BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES (UNAUDITED) AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER (Dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,622 $ 108,028 $ 86,157 $ 154,415 $ 159,230 Securities available-for-sale $ 346,407 $ 382,990 $ 334,723 $ 251,294 $ 187,096 Securities held-to-maturity $ 51,238 $ – $ – $ – $ – Loans held for investment $ 1,144,275 $ 1,088,492 $ 1,071,782 $ 1,036,249 $ 1,032,264 Total assets $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 $ 1,522,735 $ 1,460,732 Interest-bearing deposits $ 912,330 $ 896,271 $ 861,300 $ 854,206 $ 813,031 Total deposits $ 1,477,258 $ 1,432,165 $ 1,343,676 $ 1,291,427 $ 1,222,900 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 37,522 $ 43,935 Total liabilities $ 1,546,414 $ 1,493,129 $ 1,402,305 $ 1,353,424 $ 1,293,905 Total stockholders’ equity $ 195,009 $ 166,931 $ 171,576 $ 169,311 $ 166,827 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.50 % 0.98 % 1.23 % 1.11 % 0.93 % Return on average equity (1) 13.41 % 9.74 % 11.30 % 9.96 % 8.11 % Net interest margin (1) 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.35 % 3.14 % 3.17 % Non-interest income to average assets (1) 0.96 % 0.37 % 0.60 % 0.38 % 0.48 % Efficiency ratio (2) 50.92 % 62.00 % 58.64 % 63.81 % 65.02 % Loans by type (at period end): (3) Residential real estate $ 201,124 $ 213,575 $ 231,554 $ 232,754 $ 247,620 Commercial real estate $ 693,469 $ 673,944 $ 650,762 $ 606,425 $ 603,544 Commercial and industrial $ 137,486 $ 155,440 $ 174,546 $ 157,330 $ 159,882 Foreign banks $ 58,839 $ 62,042 $ 45,659 $ 38,999 $ 27,847 Consumer and other $ 87,515 $ 43,979 $ 5,627 $ 5,507 $ 6,356 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.36 % 1.45 % 1.46 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 82778 % 74240 % 2214 % 956 % 930 % Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs – – 228 303 4 Non-accrual TDRs 18 20 450 1,275 1,632 Loans- over 90 days past due and accruing – – – – – Total non-performing loans (4) 18 20 678 1,578 1,636 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (1) -0.02 % 0.06 % -0.03 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses (51 ) 160 (83 ) 121 116 Interest rates and yields: Loans 4.29 % 4.19 % 4.43 % 4.36 % 4.48 % Investment securities 1.86 % 2.04 % 2.19 % 2.35 % 2.68 % Total interest-earning assets 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.69 % 3.57 % 3.75 % Deposits 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.59 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.94 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 184 183 186 179 178 (1) Annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (3) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (4) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the periods presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.

U.S. CENTURY BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES (UNAUDITED) NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,144,275 $ 12,538 4.29 % $ 1,032,264 $ 11,819 4.48 % Investment securities (3) 399,745 1,858 1.86 % 190,144 1,274 2.68 % Other interest earnings assets 109,639 38 0.14 % 151,721 52 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 1,653,659 14,434 3.43 % 1,374,129 13,145 3.75 % Non-interest earning assets 87,764 86,603 Total assets $ 1,741,423 $ 1,460,732 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 55,621 16 0.11 % $ 47,905 38 0.31 % Saving and money market deposits 627,654 501 0.32 % 483,754 660 0.54 % Time deposits 229,055 306 0.53 % 281,372 1,127 1.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 912,330 823 0.36 % 813,031 1,825 0.89 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 36,000 140 1.52 % 43,935 207 1.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 948,330 963 0.40 % 856,966 2,032 0.94 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 564,928 409,869 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 33,156 27,070 Total liabilities 1,546,414 1,293,905 Stockholders’ equity 195,009 166,827 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,741,423 $ 1,460,732 Net interest income $ 13,471 $ 11,113 Net interest spread (4) 3.03 % 2.81 % Net interest margin (5) 3.19 % 3.17 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.

U.S. CENTURY BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES (UNAUDITED) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (“PTPP”) Income: Net income $ 6,593 $ 4,053 $ 4,781 $ 4,239 $ 3,404 Plus: Provision for income taxes 2,088 1,263 1,498 449 1,106 Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – – (160 ) – – PTPP income $ 8,681 $ 5,316 $ 6,119 $ 4,688 $ 4,510 PTPP Return on Average Assets: PTPP income $ 8,681 $ 5,316 $ 6,119 $ 4,688 $ 4,510 Average assets $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 $ 1,522,735 $ 1,460,732 PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.98 % 1.28 % 1.58 % 1.22 % 1.23 % Operating Net Income: Net income $ 6,593 $ 4,053 $ 4,781 $ 4,239 $ 3,404 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (70 ) 187 62 11 – Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 17 (46 ) (15 ) (3 ) – Operating net income $ 6,646 $ 3,912 $ 4,734 $ 4,231 $ 3,404 Operating PTPP Income: PTPP income $ 8,681 $ 5,316 $ 6,119 $ 4,688 $ 4,510 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (70 ) 187 62 11 – Operating PTPP Income $ 8,751 $ 5,129 $ 6,057 $ 4,677 $ 4,510 Operating PTPP Return on Average Assets: Operating PTPP income $ 8,751 $ 5,129 $ 6,057 $ 4,677 $ 4,510 Average assets $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 $ 1,522,735 $ 1,460,732 Operating PTPP Return on average assets (1) 1.99 % 1.24 % 1.56 % 1.22 % 1.23 % Operating Return on Average Asset: Operating net income $ 6,646 $ 3,912 $ 4,734 $ 4,231 $ 3,404 Average assets $ 1,741,423 $ 1,660,060 $ 1,573,881 $ 1,522,735 $ 1,460,732 Operating return on average assets (1) 1.51 % 0.95 % 1.22 % 1.11 % 0.93 % (1) Annualized.