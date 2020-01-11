The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries escalated.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Nine dead, flights canceled, power out as winter storms hit the U.S. - January 11, 2020
- U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes - January 11, 2020
- Factbox: Reactions to Iran’s statement it downed Ukrainian plane - January 11, 2020