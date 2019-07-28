U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators shift to Shanghai this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, a change of scenery for two sides struggling to resolve deep differences on how to end a year-long trade war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. teen wins $3 million at video game tournament Fortnite World Cup - July 28, 2019
- U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism - July 28, 2019
- Ratcliffe tapped to replace Coats as U.S. spy chief - July 28, 2019