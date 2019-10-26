U.S., China say they are ‘close to finalizing’ part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are “close to finalizing” some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and China’s Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue.
