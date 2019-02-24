U.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump’s deadline

U.S. and Chinese negotiators met for over seven hours on Saturday to resolve their trade dispute and avoid an escalation of the tit-for-tat tariffs that have already disrupted global commerce, slowed the world economy and roiled financial markets.
