U.S. officials on Friday signaled good news was coming after a second day of trade talks with China ended, boosting investor hopes that the world’s two largest economies would agree to cool the fires of their 15-month tariff war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-China talks end amid growing hopes of trade war truce - October 11, 2019
- Wall Street jumps on U.S.-China trade deal optimism - October 11, 2019
- Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee - October 11, 2019