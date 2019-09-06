U.S.-China trade conflict could take years to resolve: Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the United States wants “near term” results from U.S.-China trade talks in September and October but cautioned that the trade conflict could take years to resolve.
