U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China’s Wuhan: New York Times

A U.S. citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Beijing.
