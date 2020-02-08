U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China’s Wuhan

A 60-year old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China’s Wuhan on Feb. 6, a U.S. embassy spokesman in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.
