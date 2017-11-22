U.S. Co-Branded and Affinity Cards Market 2017-2020 – Deep Insight into a Market Contributing $860 Bn to U.S. Payments

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Co-Branded and Affinity Cards in the U.S. 6th Edition” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Cards in the U.S. 6th Edition, provides deep insight into a market contributing some $860 billion in purchase value to U.S. payments.

The report emphasizes co-branded credit card program features and benefits analysis, partner and issuer co-brand card strategies and competitive trends, co-brand growth trends among issuers and networks, and related trend and opportunity spotting.

Against a backdrop of increasing rewards and renewals expenses, issuers have tools at their disposal to make co-brand programs work, including higher-than-average interchange, affluent relationship-building opportunity, and building lower-risk credit card loan balances. But in more and more respects, super-premium own-branded credit cards look more and more like co-branded airline credit cards; and mega-banks have the firepower to develop their own card portfolios to sufficiently leverage them.

Twelve co-branded credit card issuers that significantly participate in co-branding include nine of the ten largest credit card issuers by purchase value. Among them, co-branded share of consumer and small business credit card purchase value is 41%. The airline and hotel segments comprise 28% of co-branded credit card programs but contribute an outsized share of purchase value, underscoring the importance of travel and entertainment to co-branding.

However, airline co-brands have faced growth challenges, while hotel co-brands may be leaving too much on-site spend on the table. Echoing a private label trend, retail-co-branding is in growth mode, as issuers and networks tap purchase value opportunity and retailers leverage the programs to maintain or grow loyalty amidst an intensely competitive landscape.

More specifically, the report:

Identifies and segments the number of co-brand card programs and program partners by network, issuer, and partnership segment.

Assesses issuer co-brand/affinity and own-branded (proprietary) credit card program strategies, with specific co-branded card program market sizing, for Alliance Data Systems, Bank of America, Barclays, Capital One, Citibank, First National Bank of Omaha, JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, U.S. Bank, TD Bank and Wells Fargo.

Assesses the co-branding card strategies being employed by American Express, MasterCard and Visa.

Provides market segment analysis for co-branded airline cards, including partnership changes, revenue, passenger and revenue passenger miles analysis for airlines having co-branded programs; loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among frequent flyer membership, frequent flyer redemption, frequent fliers, airline credit card usage and demographics; profiles for Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, including loyalty program and co-brand credit card program revenue analysis, and program-related trends; and co-brand card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.

Provides market segment analysis for co-branded hotel cards, including cardable opportunity, detailed analysis of the Marriott-Starwood merger and its ramifications, as well as co-brand card and loyalty program market sizing; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among hotel loyalty program membership, frequent hotel users, hotel credit card usage and demographics; and co-brand card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.

Provides market segment analysis for co-branded retail cards, including co-brand card program and program partner counts by network, issuer and retail category; analysis of the Costco co-branded credit card program, including 2015-2017 program market sizing and profitability discussion; analysis of the Amazon co-branded credit card program, including the cards’ relationship to Amazon Prime, purchase value estimates and forecast through 2020, and related survey analysis; and assessment of the role retailer-specific apps have in the Target and Macys loyalty and card programs.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

REPORT SCOPE

REPORT SUMMARY

MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

Co-branded credit card program purchase value

Number of co-branded credit card programs

TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Own-branded competition

Upping the rewards ante

Upping the expense ante

Making it work

Airlines in focus

MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The airline co-brand segment

The hotel co-brand segment

The retail co-brand segment: a tale of four card programs

CO-BRAND AND AFFINITY CREDIT CARD ISSUERS

Alliance Data Systems

Bank of America

Barclays

Capital One

Citibank

JPMorgan Chase

Synchrony Financial

U.S. Bank

CARD ASSOCIATION CO-BRAND AND AFFINITY CREDIT CARD STRATEGIES

American Express

MasterCard

Visa 26

CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS

Rewards credit cards: usage trends over time

Airline and hotel co-branded credit cards: usage trends over time

CO-BRAND AND AFFINITY CARD USERS

Types of credit cards used

Demographic analysis

CO-BRAND CREDIT CARD APPLICATION INFLUENCERS

REWARDS IMPORTANCE & CO-BRAND CARD SWITCH FACTORS

The power of rewards

Co-brand credit card used most: card switching motivators

CHAPTER 2: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARD MARKET SIZE

Co-branded credit card purchase value, by network

Co-branded credit card purchase value, by issuer

Co-branded credit card purchase value, by issuer and network

Number of co-branded credit card programs

Partnership industry segments

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

OWN-BRANDED COMPETITION

Is this the peak of the co-brand credit card market?

UPPING THE REWARDS ANTE

Higher rewards rates

Cash back gets serious

What is cash back without loyalty?

Soft benefits must shine through

UPPING THE EXPENSE ANTE

Rewards expenses continue to climb

Acquisition levers, too

Renewals more expensive

MAKING IT WORK

Higher annual fees

Help wanted: well-qualified revolvers

AIRLINES IN FOCUS

Elite status gets more difficult; frequent flyer miles losing value

Entry-level cards to make up the difference?

Not just flight awards

CHAPTER 4: MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

THE AIRLINE CO-BRAND SEGMENT

Overview and key trends

Programs and partners

Wins and losses

The business of airline loyalty programs

Sizing up the Big Three

Delta Air Lines

American Airlines

United Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Airline revenue and passenger analysis

Frequent flyer membership over time

Airline credit card users, by flying frequency

Frequent flyer program usage

Airline credit card users, frequent flyer program membership and program redemption

Flyers: Gender, Age and HH Income, 2017

Redemption, by Age and HH Income, 2017

THE HOTEL CO-BRAND SEGMENT

Co-branded hotel credit card programs

Cardable opportunity

What can the Marriott/Starwood merger tell us?

Hotel credit card users

Hotel credit card users, hotel loyalty program membership and redemption

Hotel credit card users, hotel loyalty program membership and program redemption

THE RETAIL CO-BRAND SEGMENT

Co-branded retailer credit cards

Network and Segment, 2017

What the Costco card program can tell us

What the Amazon card program can tell us

Amazon credit cards

What can Macy’s and Target teach us about loyalty and app engagement?

Macy’s

Target

CHAPTER 5: CO-BRAND AND AFFINITY CREDIT CARD ISSUERS

BANK OF AMERICA

Own-brand strategy: refining the brand proposition

Co-brand and affinity card programs

Co-brand cards

Still some affinity programs left

BARCLAYS

Co-brand credit card growth and trends

A travel and entertainment skew

JetBlue

Performance analysis

CAPITAL ONE

Co-brand moves

Cabela’s: The last independent crown jewel

Outstanding, 2015-2016

CITIBANK

Competitive strategy

Own-brand moves

Co-brand moves

American Airlines

Costco

JPMORGAN CHASE

Value proposition

Own-branded card moves

Co-branded card moves

Affiliation, 2017

Key co-brand accounts

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

Growth strategies

Retail Card segment

Co-brand credit card performance analysis

Key co-brand credit card programs

U.S. BANK

Own-branded credit card trends

Co-branded strength and stability

OTHER PLAYERS

Alliance Data Systems

Commerce Bank

First National Bank of Omaha

TD Bank

Wells Fargo

CHAPTER 6: CARD ASSOCIATION CO-BRAND AND AFFINITY CREDIT CARD STRATEGIES

AMERICAN EXPRESS

Value proposition

Challenges and strategies

Hard benefits and soft benefits

Card portfolio

Own-branded credit cards

Co-branded credit cards

Co-brand purchase value analysis

Tale of the tape

Account departures

Core accounts

Global Network Services: co-brand connection

MASTERCARD

Co-branded credit card purchase value and programs

VISA 202

Co-branded credit card purchase value and programs

CHAPTER 7: CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS

GENERAL-PURPOSE CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS OVER TIME

General-purpose credit card usage in past 30 days

General-purpose credit card engagement rates over time

Demographic analysis: 2008 vs. 2017

REWARDS CREDIT CARDS: USAGE TRENDS OVER TIME

AIRLINE AND HOTEL CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARDS: USAGE TRENDS OVER TIME

Demographic analysis: 2010 vs. 2017

CHAPTER 8: CO-BRAND AND AFFINITY CARD USERS

TYPES OF CREDIT CARDS USED

DEMOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Co-branded/affinity credit card users, by card category

Co-branded/affinity credit card users, by monthly credit card spend & loans outstanding

Credit Card Loans Outstanding, 2017

Co-branded/affinity credit card users, by co-brand/affinity credit card partner/affiliation

CHAPTER 9: CO-BRAND CREDIT CARD APPLICATION INFLUENCERS

OVERVIEW

Co-branded credit card application influencers

GENERAL-PURPOSE CREDIT CARD USERS: CO-BRAND USERS VS. NON-USERS

Application influencers: perks, discounts and rewards

Application influencers: fees, interest and financing

Credit Card Holders vs. Non-Holders, 2017

Application influencers: other card benefits

Card Holders vs. Non-Holders, 2017

CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARD USERS: DEMOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Gender

HH income

Credit score

CHAPTER 10: REWARDS IMPORTANCE & CO-BRAND CARD SWITCH FACTORS

THE POWER OF REWARDS

CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARD USED MOST: CARD SWITCHING MOTIVATORS

