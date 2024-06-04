Houston’s first family of rare coins honored as “100 Most Influential In Coins” by industry peers

Kenny Duncan Sr. named “Numismatist of the Century” Duncan Sr. founded U.S Coins and Jewelry in 1985 and currently operates with sons Kenny Jr., Matthew, and Blake Duncan

Duncan brothers named on list of “100 Most Influential People in Numismatics Kenny Jr., Matthew Duncan and Blake Duncan – work alongside their father daily, growing U.S. Coins’ subsidiaries and fostering the next generation of hobbyists

Houston, TX, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Family-owned and operated U.S. Coins & Jewelry, Houston’s leader for rare coins, gold and silver bullion, fine jewelry and sought-after sports memorabilia, has been honored by coin-collecting magazines COINage and Coin World for its decades of service to the world of numismatics – the study of coins, paper currency and precious metals.

Owner and founder Richard Kenneth “Kenny” Duncan Sr. has been named “Numismatist of the Century” by COINage in its summer issue for his tireless work, expert eyes and dedication to the world of numismatics. His work in the industry has set the standard for dealers and collectors worldwide, transforming and modernizing the timeless hobby in the process.

“When our father established this company in 1985, he came into it with a drive and perseverance that my siblings and I strive to maintain every day we do business across the globe,” U.S. Coins & Jewelry co-owner Kenny Duncan Jr. said. “We’re so proud to be honored by the community of our peers at COINage and Coin World.”

Duncan’s three sons – Kenny Jr., Matthew Duncan and Blake Duncan – work alongside their father daily, growing U.S. Coins’ subsidiaries and fostering the next generation of hobbyists. The Duncan brothers were featured in Coin World’s 2024 list of the “100 Most Influential People in Numismatics” , headlining the Most Influential Families section. Duncan Sr. was listed as a Titan in the same edition for building “one of the top numismatic companies of the past 50 years”.

“It is one of my proudest achievements to watch my sons flourish in this industry,” Duncan Sr. told COINage. “They didn’t continue business as usual; they grew the enterprise stamping it with their own names. Their ability to use new technologies and social media has opened new opportunities for us and, hopefully, for the generations to come.”

In addition to spearheading retail operations at U.S. Coins & Jewelry (8435 Katy Freeway), the Duncan brothers launched Celebrity Mint in 2023. The innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards – uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. U.S. Coins & Jewelry celebrated National Coin Week in April in grand fashion, hosting a Houston treasure hunt for rare coins in conjunction with local businesses. The week included appearances at U.S. Coins by Houston sports legends Jeff Bagwell, Roger Clemens, Brian Cushing, Johnathan Joseph and Rudy Tomjanovich, along with three-time Super Bowl champion Nick Allegretti of the Washington Commanders.

ABOUT U.S. COINS & JEWELRY

Since 1985, family-owned U.S. Coins has been Houston’s leader for rare U.S. vintage coins, gold and silver bullion, Rolex watches, fine diamonds and custom jewelry. In recent years, U.S. Coins has expanded its inventory to include sought-after sports and pop culture memorabilia. Located at 8435 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, U.S. Coins & Jewelry has a reputation built on solid, multigenerational client relationships based on four core principles: honesty, integrity, value and trust. For nearly 40 years, it has provided an educational and welcoming environment where business is conducted fairly with expert care and attention. USCJ’s renowned appraisal staff is regarded nationally as a leading authority that clients can count on. For more information, visit https://uscoinsandjewelry.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Colin Spaulding, Scurfield Group, [email protected] , (832) 797-1430

Craig Hlavaty, Scurfield Group, [email protected] , (281) 221-9401

Attachments

Kenny Duncan Sr. named “Numismatist of the Century”

Duncan brothers named on list of “100 Most Influential People in Numismatics

CONTACT: Colin Spaulding Scurfield Group 832-797-1430 [email protected] Craig Hlavaty Scurfield Group (281) 221-9401 [email protected]