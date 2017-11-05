U.S. Commerce chief Ross kept holdings in Russian-tied firm: reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has kept investments in a shipping firm with significant business ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, U.S. media reported on Sunday, citing leaked documents from an offshore law firm.
