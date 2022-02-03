Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / U.S. Commerce Department Self-Initiates Anti-Circumvention and Scope Inquiry Proceedings on Quartz Surface Products from Malaysia

U.S. Commerce Department Self-Initiates Anti-Circumvention and Scope Inquiry Proceedings on Quartz Surface Products from Malaysia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has announced self-initiated proceedings to determine whether imports of quartz surface products imported from Malaysia are circumventing the antidumping and countervailing duties (“AD/CVD”) orders on imports from China.

While the Commerce Department normally opens these proceedings only after requests from the domestic industry, the agency is authorized to self-initiate cases. As part of these rare proceedings, the Commerce Department will examine whether the scope of the AD/CVD orders covers the quartz surface products exported from Malaysia. This will include examining whether materials from China are exported to Malaysia for minor processing and then exported to the United States as quartz surface products. Under U.S. law, this could constitute circumvention of the existing AD/CVD orders.

In 2018, Malaysia exported zero quartz surface products to the United States. The following year, after the Commerce Department issued AD/CVD orders on quartz surface products from China, exports from Malaysia began to skyrocket. By 2021, exports from Malaysia had reached a staggering 16 million square feet. Available evidence shows that much of these quartz surface products contain Chinese-origin inputs or are products that were simply transshipped through Malaysia and thus subject to the AD/CVD orders.

“We have been shocked at how quickly exports from Malaysia rushed to fill the gap left by unfairly traded imports from China,” said Arik Tendler, Cambria’s Chief Sales Officer. “We have long believed that this Malaysian merchandise is circumventing the existing AD/CVD orders. We appreciate Commerce Department taking this important step and look forward to working with the agency in these proceedings.”

If the Commerce Department preliminarily determines that imports from Malaysia are covered by the scope or that circumvention is occurring, the Commerce Department will instruct Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits on such imports of quartz surface products from Malaysia. This could potentially include any imports into the United States that were already made in the past reaching back to November 4, 2021. Any future imports of quartz surface products from Malaysia will also require cash deposits for the AD/CVD duties.   

#          #          #

CONTACT: Joel Runck
Cambria
763-337-1833
Joel.Runck@CambriaUSA.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.