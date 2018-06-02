U.S. commerce secretary to press China to buy as allies seethe over tariffs

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrived in Beijing on Saturday aiming to secure more Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and energy, days after Washington intensified pressure in its dispute with China and infuriated allies with tariffs on metals.
