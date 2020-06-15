U.S. companies can work with Huawei on 5G, other standards: Commerce Dept

The United States on Monday confirmed a Reuters report that it will amend its prohibitions on U.S. companies doing business with China’s Huawei [HWT.UL] to allow them to work together on setting standards for next-generation 5G networks.
