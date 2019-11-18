U.S. condemns ‘unjustified use of force’ in Hong Kong: senior official

The United States condemned the “unjustified use of force” in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration said Sunday, as protesters battled Hong Kong police who had trapped them inside a major university.
