U.S. Conference of Mayors Supports the Mayor of San Juan in Addressing Puerto Rico’s Humanitarian Crisis

Washington, D.C, Sept. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) released the following statement in support of the Mayor of San Juan in addressing Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis:

“Attacking our leaders on the ground during one of America’s greatest humanitarian crises is not leadership, and it’s not going to help the 3.4 million Americans in Puerto Rico get the relief they need. The White House should take a page from the nation’s mayors who have time and again banded together in times of crisis to send first responders and support our fellow Americans. We need to do what’s necessary to save American lives and begin to rebuild any American city. Anything else is simply unacceptable and will result in further loss of life,” said USCM President Mayor Mitch Landrieu (New Orleans, LA).

“A natural disaster that’s become a humanitarian disaster is no time for politics or grievances,” said USCM Vice President Mayor Steve Benjamin (Columbia, SC). “More than 3.4 million Americans are desperate for help, which is why mayors from cities across the country, including ones like Columbia, S.C. that have had to recover and rebuild from disaster, are coming together to support the immediate relief and long-term recovery.”

“We want to help the residents of Puerto Rico. Whenever there is a challenge, mayors are asked to rise and meet the needs of the people. This moment is no different. The nation’s mayors are closely monitoring the situation, sending our prayers and are ready to do whatever we can to get Puerto Rico the help they need to rebuild,” said USCM Second Vice President Bryan Barnett (Rochester Hills, MI).

“The city of San Juan is a very important city to the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The organization has a long history with Puerto Rico. Our first Latino president was Hernán Padilla. We stand with the mayor of San Juan—Carmen Yulín Cruz—and the people of Puerto Rico,” said USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran.

###

 

 The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors

