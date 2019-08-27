U.S. consumer confidence falls but only slightly despite trade fight

U.S. consumer confidence fell less than expected in August, with households still upbeat about the labor market despite an escalation in trade tensions, which has cast a shadow over the longest economic expansion in history.
