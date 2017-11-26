U.S. consumer watchdog agency official sues to block Trump’s pick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official filed suit late on Sunday trying to prevent President Donald Trump from naming an acting head of the watchdog agency, but its top lawyer concluded Trump had the power to do so.
