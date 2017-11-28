U.S. court backs Trump in battle over interim consumer watchdog head

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday sided with President Donald Trump in a legal battle over who should be in charge of the U.S. consumer finance watchdog, allowing White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to serve as acting head.
