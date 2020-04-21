U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips

U.S. oil prices recovered on Tuesday to trade in positive territory after sinking below $0 for the first time ever, but international benchmark Brent dipped as demand for crude slumps amid the coronavirus pandemic.
