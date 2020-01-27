U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acquires Five IonSense® DART®-MS Systems

Breaking News
The systems will provide timely and accurate reporting on the identity of suspected controlled substances and allow the laboratories to quickly screen samples for possible antidumping violations

SAUGUS, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IonSense, Inc. has announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) has purchased five mass spectrometer systems equipped with their Direct Analysis in Real Time (DART®) sources. The systems will be used for the rapid identification of controlled substances as well as unknown materials, providing timely and accurate reporting to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The instruments being supplied consist of the JEOL time-of-flight mass spectrometer equipped with the IonSense DART source. The simplicity of operation and speed of the DART technology will enable CBP analysts to decrease the analysis time from an average of an hour to five minutes.

“This use of DART by the CBP in multiple locations is a strong validation that the technology is ready for large scale deployment,” stated Brian Musselman, IonSense President and CEO. “We look forward to working with additional Agencies that have a need for rapid, accurate identification of materials.”

About IonSense Corporation (www.ionsense.com)

IonSense Inc., established in 2005, is the leading provider of Open Air/Ambient Ionization sources, systems and integrated solutions for the $5B Mass Spectrometry marketplace. Headquartered in Saugus, MA the company manufactures, sells and markets DART® (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization sources, the first open air ionization products to be patented and sold commercially. DART is a trademark of JEOL USA, Inc. IonSense is a trademark of IonSense, Inc.

About JEOL USA, Inc.

JEOL is a world leader in electron optical equipment and instrumentation for high-end scientific and industrial research and development. Core product groups include electron microscopes, instruments for the semiconductor industry, and analytical instruments including mass spectrometers, NMRs and ESRs. JEOL USA, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan.

