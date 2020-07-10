U.S. Dairy Delivers Sustainable Ingredient Solutions + Global Product Inspirations

Fusion-style concepts alongside revealing the industry’s bold carbon neutral goals reinforce dairy as a sustainable solution ahead of IFT

Discover new possibilities with U.S. Dairy.

Arlington, VA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The versatility and functionality of U.S. dairy ingredients will be on display, virtually, at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) annual expo, being held next week. At a pre-IFT special access webinar held July 7, the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC)’s leadership shed light on the U.S. dairy industry’s ambitious sustainability goals for 2050, announced upcoming scientific sessions and previewed exciting technical and innovation resources for IFT attendees to learn how U.S. Dairy delivers on consumer demand for global taste adventures, balanced nutrition and sustainable food production.

Education around the industry’s sustainability efforts is a key component of USDEC’s virtual IFT presence this year, as it aims to shine a light on the aggressive new environmental stewardship goals set this spring which include becoming carbon neutral or better by 2050 in addition to optimizing water usage and improving water quality. These goals build on a decades-long commitment to producing nutritious dairy foods that can feed a growing global population in the most economically viable and socially responsible way. They align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically those focused on food security, human health and responsible stewardship of natural resources, including animals.

“We want to be the source of choice when you think about a partner who can not only help nourish people, but also the planet,” said Krysta Harden, Executive Vice President of Global Environmental Strategy for Dairy Management Inc. and Interim Chief Operating Officer at USDEC, during the webinar. “Collectively passing new and aggressive goals is just one way U.S. Dairy can prove we are a global leader in this area.”

Consumers and manufacturers alike might be surprised to learn that of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, the dairy industry — from feed production to post-consumer waste — currently contributes only 2%. USDEC developed a short quiz to encourage people to test their sustainability knowledge and learn other fun facts.

“Innovation continues despite these challenging times and U.S. Dairy resources and expertise can support successful product development,” said Vikki Nicholson-West, Senior Vice President – Global Ingredient Marketing at USDEC. “We’re thrilled to have Krysta’s talents and sustainability focus on board as our new interim COO, guiding our extensive network of staff and representatives around the world.”

USDEC’s virtual IFT presence this year also serves as an opportunity to virtually travel and visually experience foods from around the world through a showcase of globally-inspired, fusion-style menu/product prototype concepts. From drinks to desserts, these examples capitalize on popular trends such as the popularity of Latin American influences. For example, high quality dairy ingredients such as Greek-style yogurt, whey protein, milk permeate, paneer cheese and butter round out a savory empanada that boasts 85g of protein. WPC 34 adds quality protein to a Piña Colada (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), providing extra refreshing permission for indulgence.

Beyond learning about U.S. dairy’s sustainability journey and seeing innovative product concepts at USDEC’s virtual IFT booth, there are also a variety of dairy-related online scientific symposia debuting that navigate the evolving processing and nutritional landscape, particularly addressing the important role of sustainable food production and the challenge of providing valuable nutrition to the growing global population. These include:

Protein Processing 2.0— Next Gen Scalable Technologies for Advancing the Functionalization and Sustainable Production of Protein Ingredients

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – For a Safer, Better, and Sustainable Food

Nutrient Profiling – From the Global Landscape to the Evidence Base

Plant-based eating patterns vs. plant-based foods – Why distinguishing between the two is vital for industry, research, and consumers

To learn more about how U.S. Dairy is delivering sustainable ingredient solutions and global product inspirations during virtual IFT, visit ThinkUSAdairy.org/IF20.

About U.S. Dairy Export Council

The U.S. Dairy Export Council® (USDEC) is a nonprofit, independent membership organization that represents the global trade interests of U.S. dairy producers, proprietary processors and cooperatives, ingredient suppliers and export traders. USDEC aims to enhance U.S. global competitiveness through programs in market development that build global demand for U.S. dairy products, resolve market access barriers and advance industry trade policy goals. As the world’s largest producer of cow’s milk, the U.S. dairy industry offers a sustainably produced, world-class and ever-expanding portfolio of cheese varieties as well as nutritional and functional dairy ingredients (e.g., skim milk powder, lactose, whey and milk proteins, permeate). USDEC, together with its network of overseas representatives around the world, also works directly with global buyers and end-users to accelerate customer purchasing and innovation success with quality U.S. dairy products and ingredients.

