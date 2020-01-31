The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have traveled to China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Deere temporarily closes facilities in China because of coronavirus - January 31, 2020
- U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency - January 31, 2020
- Nearly 200 Americans airlifted from China placed under coronavirus quarantine - January 31, 2020