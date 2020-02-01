U.S. declares coronavirus health emergency, bars foreign nationals who visited China

WASHINGTON Reuters) – The Trump administration, while insisting the risk to Americans from coronavirus is low, nevertheless declared a public health emergency on Friday and announced the extraordinary step of barring entry to the United States of foreign nationals who have recently visited China.
